1 / 5

One of the most important and sensitive periods in a woman's life, pregnancy needs close attention. Expecting mothers should be extra cautious about what they eat. Your entire lifestyle undergoes a 180 degree turn when you get to know about your pregnancy. During this time, you may have to side line some of your favourite foods and welcome a few unwanted ones. All these changes are for your own benefit. Here we tell you about some of the major foods that you may be thinking good to consume, however they are not.