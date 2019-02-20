1 / 5

You may know about the dos and don’ts of your diet that you need to follow during pregnancy. But did you know that much like your diet, even what you drink plays an equally important role in maintaining your health? There are a few drinks that needs to be removed from your diet plan which are generally termed as healthy. Some of these drinks may also carry medicinal and other equivalent qualities, but such drinks are not healthy for a soon-to-be mother. The most common drink that you need to get rid of is that cup of coffee, as excessive intake of caffeine can cause miscarriage or other health ailments, especially during the first trimester. Here, we share with you a few drinks, you need to distance yourself from during pregnancy.