Labour pain can be so excruciating that many women opt to go under the knife because of the fear of labour pain. However, even those would-be mothers who manage to gather courage also tends to look for possible options to ease out on the pain during labour. The most used pain relief method is epidural, where an injection is given to the patient to lessen the pain and inflammation that is associated with nerve root compression. However, some mothers want to take the non-medical pain relief approach that can help them to bear the pain during labour. Here are some alternative pain relief options mothers can opt for to keep the labour pain at bay without any medication.