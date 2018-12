1 / 6

During pregnancy, mild itching is common due to increased blood supply to the skin. However, most of the times, women feel distressed about it. Also, pregnancy brings hormonal changes, stretched skin, and tiny raised spots all over the body. But, all the pregnant women out there need not worry. Here we tell you about 5 home remedies that will certainly help you deal with itching. Opt for aloe vera, baking soda, coconut oil, an oatmeal bath, and lemon juice to get rid of it.