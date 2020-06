1 / 6

Pregnancy is the time when you need to take extra care of your body. You need to build your strength so that you are able to nurture your baby and to be fit for delivery. Diet plays a big role in this. You need to follow a well-balanced and nutritious diet now so that you get all the essential nutrients for overall health. It is essential to consume fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy carbs, protein and healthy fats during this time. But at the same time, you also have to avoid certain foods that may cause unwanted complications. There are many foods that can be harmful for you and your baby. It is also a fact that sometimes your pregnancy diet may be influenced by religious beliefs, social conditioning and health conditions. So, it is always best to consult a doctor about the right diet that you must follow during those crucial nine months.