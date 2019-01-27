1 / 6

Breastfeeding will help provide vital nutrients and vitamins to your small one. But, many mothers are confused regarding the foods intake in order to help their baby get the safest and the healthiest breast milk. Moms, you must be aware of the fact that your diet can impact your breastfeeding baby. Hence, following a healthy diet with adequate calories and plenty of fluids is vital for lactating mothers. Various studies suggest that a balanced diet which includes fresh vegetables and fruits, whole grains, protein foods and small quantities of fats, should be opted by women. According to Dr Veena Aurangabadwala, Gynecologist, Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Mumbai, fenugreek, also known as methi, both in the vegetable and seed form can help improve breast milk production. The fenugreek leaves are loaded with phosphorous, potassium, calcium, dietary fibre and iron and the seeds contain folic acid and niacin. Here are some foods helpful for lactating mothers.