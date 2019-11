1 / 6

Headaches or migraine is not an uncommon reason for missing work. Millions of people each year leave their jobs because they feel that their workplace is harming their health. While headaches can be signs of an underlying condition, occurrence of them due to workplace stress is very common. The environment is an important factor in our health and can be easily coped with. A person spends almost half of his day in office. Any headache during this time can hamper with his/her performance. If you already suffer from a migraine condition, then chances are responsibilities of work and workplace environment can worsen your condition. It is not always easy to understand the source of workplace headache. So, treating them becomes difficult. Here are all the possible reasons why you may be having headaches in your workplace.