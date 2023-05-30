Menstrual Hygiene Is Important To Maintain Fertility
Menstruation is the vital process of a woman’s body. It involves cramps, uneasiness, and abdominal pain and requires proper care and attention. To manage pain, it is necessary to maintain good hygiene and eat well. Women should know that menstrual hygiene is also essential for maintaining their fertility.
According to various studies, poor menstrual hygiene could lead to infertility. For good menstruation practices, women require water, sanitation, and hygiene wash amenities. Apart from this, they should also be provided with a supportive environment when they are on periods.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, explains the link between menstrual hygiene and infertility.