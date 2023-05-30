Sign In
Poor Menstrual Hygiene Could Lead To Infertility: What Women Need To Know

Menstrual hygiene is essential for overall well-being and fertility. In the below article, Dr Karishma Dafle explains why good menstrual hygiene is important for maintaining your fertility.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : May 30, 2023 8:57 PM IST

Menstrual Hygiene Is Important To Maintain Fertility

Menstruation is the vital process of a woman’s body. It involves cramps, uneasiness, and abdominal pain and requires proper care and attention. To manage pain, it is necessary to maintain good hygiene and eat well. Women should know that menstrual hygiene is also essential for maintaining their fertility. According to various studies, poor menstrual hygiene could lead to infertility. For good menstruation practices, women require water, sanitation, and hygiene wash amenities. Apart from this, they should also be provided with a supportive environment when they are on periods. In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, explains the link between menstrual hygiene and infertility.

Poor Menstrual Hygiene And Infertility

When women have proper sanitary essentials while on menses, the chances of infections reduce dramatically. There will be less incidences of pelvic inflammatory disease and infertility. Poor menstrual hygiene can lead to bacterial infections growing in the vagina. This condition furthermore causes Reproductive Tract Infections (RTIs). If not treated timely, RTIs can induce infertility in the future. Also Read - Logistics Challenges in Rural Healthcare: How To Bridge the Gap

How To Maintain Good Menstrual Hygiene

Women should gain knowledge regarding menstruation with the help of a fertility consultant. It is also required to address the taboos and stigmas linked to menstruation and menstrual hygiene. One will have to change the sanitary napkin after every 4-6 hours for vaginal health and to keep infections away. In the case of tampons or menstrual cups, changing them frequently can be helpful. Not doing so can cause irritation, itching, and even Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). Keep the vagina clean, and wipe from front to back.

Follow A Healthy Lifestyle During Periods

Ensuring overall well-being and following a healthy lifestyle plays a vital role during menses. It is a known fact that poor menstrual hygiene causes infertility, so be safe during menses and avoid any health issues. Women should not ignore their health. Doing so can land them in trouble. So, stay vigilant and you will be able to lead a healthy life. There should be increased awareness regarding menstruation and infertility so that women are cautious and can seek advice from a fertility consultant. Also Read - Rare Flesh Eating Bacteria Nearly Kills A Woman In UK

Infertility In India

Infertility affects roughly 1 in 6 adults worldwide, according to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO). In India, it is estimated that approximately 15 per cent of couples are affected by infertility. Besides poor menstrual hygiene, other factors that can contribute to fertility problems include late marriages, stressful lifestyles, obesity, high junk food intake, smoking, alcoholism, and drug addiction.