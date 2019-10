1 / 6

Stevia leaves are 200 times sweeter than the regular processed sugar. It was being used to sweeten beverages since 16th century. As more countries like Japan and China are now growing stevia plant, its uses as a herbal supplement and sweeter has increased. Though, it’s now widely available, health experts argue to discuss its side effects. They believe that raw stevia leaves are not good for health and may pose some heath threats. It is being used a sweetener, certain studies link its usage with some side effects. Read on to know more.