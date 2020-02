1 / 7

Women who trying to get pregnant should maintain a healthy, well-balanced diet. Because your body needs nutrients for a healthy pregnancy. Eating a well-balanced eating plan can boost your fertility and lower the risk of birth defects. If you want to boost your fertility, your diet should include a mix of healthy foods that are packed with nutrients. Key nutrients to eat when you’re trying to conceive include folic acid/folate, calcium, iodine, iron, fatty acids, etc. Pre-pregnancy diet- experts suggests eating more fruits and veggies and limiting sugar intake. The most important, you can skip meals now. Experts suggest eating three square meals a day. When you get pregnant, you’ll be able to supply your growing fetus with a steady stream of nutrients throughout the day.Some studies have linked particular foods to fertility health. Here are 6 foods that can boost your fertility, and help you conceive: