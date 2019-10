1 / 6

The best part about eating nuts that they make for a tasty and healthy snack. They are fibrous and help maintain gut health like nothing else. Similarly, pistachios, a type of tree nut has many health benefits that are even supported by science. Pistachios are also associated with smooth functioning of colon. They are great source of fibre that keep bowel movement under check. Just handful of these can help ensure proper bowel functioning. Apart from this, pistachios are also good source of proteins and anti-oxidants. Probably, that’s the reason their popularity for over thousand years now. Even science vouches for its health benefits. Here are the reasons you should consider making pistachios a part of your daily diet.