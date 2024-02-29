Peru In A State Of Health Emergency Caused By Dengue: Quick Facts About The Disease

Dengue Fever Sweeps Peru









Peru has declared a state of health emergency in 20 regions after dengue deaths were reported in the country. According to news reports, in just two months this year, dengue fever has killed more Peruvians than in 2023. There have been 32 confirmed deaths, with eight more under investigation and as many as 31,364 infections. Compared with the same period last year, there has been an increase of a whopping 97 per cent. The country's health minister César Vásquez Sánchez was quoted as saying: "There is not yet an epidemic situation in Lima, but we cannot wait for an unsustainable situation. That is why, instead of declaring an emergency in the five regions where there are the most cases, we have decided to extend it to the 20 that are at imminent risk and where contagion can grow."