Peru In A State Of Health Emergency Caused By Dengue: Quick Facts About The Disease

In just two months this year, dengue fever has killed more Peruvians than in 2023. There have been 32 confirmed deaths thus far.

Written by Prerna Mittra | Published : February 29, 2024 10:28 PM IST

Dengue Fever Sweeps Peru

Peru has declared a state of health emergency in 20 regions after dengue deaths were reported in the country. According to news reports, in just two months this year, dengue fever has killed more Peruvians than in 2023. There have been 32 confirmed deaths, with eight more under investigation and as many as 31,364 infections. Compared with the same period last year, there has been an increase of a whopping 97 per cent. The country's health minister César Vásquez Sánchez was quoted as saying: "There is not yet an epidemic situation in Lima, but we cannot wait for an unsustainable situation. That is why, instead of declaring an emergency in the five regions where there are the most cases, we have decided to extend it to the 20 that are at imminent risk and where contagion can grow."

What Is Dengue?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), dengue viruses are spread through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. Almost half of the world’s population lives in areas with a risk of dengue. It is often a leading cause of illness in these areas.

What Are The Symptoms?

For people who get sick with dengue, symptoms can be mild or severe. Severe dengue can be life-threatening within a few hours, requiring care at a hospital. The CDC states that mild symptoms of dengue can be confused with other illnesses that cause fever, aches and pains, or a rash. The most common symptom is fever, along with any of the following: nausea, vomiting, rash, aches and pains (pain behind the eyes, muscle, joint, or bone pain). Symptoms typically last 2-7 days and most people recover after about a week. Also Read - Guidelines For Organisations To Protect Employees From Dengue Fever

Severe Dengue

According to the CDC, infants and pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe dengue, which can result in shock, internal bleeding, and even death. If someone has had dengue in the past, they are more likely to develop severe dengue.

Warning Signs Of Severe Dengue

Warning signs usually begin in the first 24-48 hours after the fever has subsided. Watch out for the following symptoms and immediately seek medical attention: belly pain, tenderness, vomiting (at least 3 times in 24 hours), bleeding from the nose or gums, blood in stool and vomit, feeling tired, irritable, restless. Also Read - 42 Fresh Dengue Cases Logged In Lucknow, Officials Begin Home Inspection

Dengue Prevention

Do not let mosquitoes breed near your house. Cover all open tanks and avoid getting bit by mosquitoes.