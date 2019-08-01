1 / 6

One of the important parts of postpartum, breastfeeding is a normal way to provide nutrition to your infant. It ensures your little bundle of joy gets whatever she needs. What makes breast milk so special is the colostrum, which is the yellowish and sticky milk produced at the end of pregnancy. WHO recommends exclusive breastfeeding up to 6 months of age, with continued breastfeeding and appropriate complementary foods up to two years of age or beyond. Breastfeeding has a plethora of health benefits both for you and your new-born. To make you aware about them, World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action has started a campaign called World Breastfeeding Week. It is celebrated from August 1st till August 7th. This year, the main aim of this world-wide celebration will be to promote the importance of family-friendly policies to enable breastfeeding. It protects your baby from allergies, obesity, infections, constipation, etc. Breastfeeding can help you burn extra calories and get the shape you were earlier in. Additionally, it helps in the secretion of a hormone called oxytocin, which is significant for the uterus to return to its earlier size. While you breastfeed your child, your risk of developing ovarian and breast cancer becomes low. Also, it keeps you from suffering from osteoporosis, which is a bone disease that is characterised by loss of bone mass.