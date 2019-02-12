1 / 5

If you are a parent, you can relate to the difficulty which you have to go through to make your kids go to bed every night. Even when your little one is rubbing his eyes and his eyelids start to drop, he will still protest to sleep. This can soon become a habit and before you know, it will be hard to change your kid’s bedtime. However, there are various ways you can try as a parent to get your kid sleep like a baby. You can try to keep his daily schedule consistent, such as having your dinner at 9 and going to bed as soon as the clock strikes 10. This will more likely help you to make your kid fast asleep without much problem. Here, we list out a few ways which you can try to make your kid sleep without wreaking havoc.