Diarrhoea is one of the main problems that concerns majority of the parents. Symptoms such as watery motions may indicate that his digestive system is affected, but most of the times this is because of a viral or bacterial infection and it cures after a while. Viral infection will cause watery stools, while, bacterial infections can lead to frequent stools which can last for a whole day. This can drain your kid out of energy and after consulting with your doctor, medicines should be given in each of these cases. However, there are various forms of home remedies available which you can try on your children to offer him instant relief. Here, there are a few remedies that will do wonders for your little one, suffering from diarrhoea.