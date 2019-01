1 / 4

Kids these days are addicted to screen-based activities which is significantly affecting your little one’s overall health. The kids are either playing video games on mobiles or when the mobile is unavailable they tend to shift to computer or television. Experts suggest that too much time spent in screen-based activities can impair your kid’s brain function and health. Studies have shown that when you curb down screen time, it can lead to enhanced brain function and rebalances brain chemistry. You should reduce your kid’s screen-based activities as much as possible in a bid to keep his brain functioning healthy. Here are a few health benefits that you can get if you can control the exposure to screen for your child.