The moment you announce your pregnancy, you start getting plethora of advices about how to keep your baby’s skin healthy and fresh. And, as a mother, it is quite natural and understandable to want the best for your little bundle of joy. You must know that your baby’s skin is different from the adult skin as it is much thinner. This clearly means that it is more delicate and sensitive. Also, it is more susceptible to environmental changes like changes in temperature and humidity. Therefore, baby’s skin is more prone to allergies, infections, rashes and irritants. Caring for baby’s skin may require special attention and protection to keep it healthy. Here, we tell you about a few simple tips that’ll help you adopt a safe and gentle skin care regimen.