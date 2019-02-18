1 / 4

When your little one is fussing you or he wishes to go to sleep after feeding, you may tend to let him use pacifier, but did you know that it can later into a habit or addiction with time? It can turn into a habit which after your toddler turns two can cause damage to his teeth and if this habit goes beyond the age of four, it can lead to severe dental problems. So, it is best that you don’t let your baby to develop a habit of using pacifier. One of the many ways you can use to make your little one breaks this habit is by dipping his pacifier in lime juice that makes it unappealing and he will eventually take it out. Also, many mothers cut the tip of the pacifier which disables its sucking power. However, this can turn into a choking hazard, if the pieces come off. Here, we list out a few tips that can help you to wean your kid off the pacifier.