1 / 5

If you are a parent, then you know how difficult it can get to handle your little one when you are travelling with him. If your travelling includes air travel, your kid may experience ear pain which is normal, as when you go thousands of feet above sea level, the air pressure causes pain in your ears. Not only kids but even adults can experience pain in their ears when they travel in an airplane. You need to take appropriate precautions for a smooth trip, if you are unable to manage your kid’s pain, your travel can become a tough task. Here, there are a few tips you can follow to tackle ear pain during air travel.