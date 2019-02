1 / 5

If your little one dislikes every different or new food item which you serve, it becomes difficult for you to provide him with sufficient amount of proteins and nutrient. These selective habits can hamper his metabolism and prevent him from gaining weight. According to various researches, generally, it takes 10 or even more exposure to develop a taste for new food. Majority of the parents think that it relates to food or veggies, but children can be picky about any food item or whole food groups. Having a picky eater in your home, means you have to serve him with his choice of food rather the meal which others at home are eating. Here are a few tips you can use to handle a picky eater.