    Are You A Codependent Parent? 8 Telltale Signs You Should Aware Of

    Parenting is a task itself and sometimes parents make mistakes without even realising it. Here are 8 sure signs to know if you are a codependent parent or not.

    Written by Arushi Bidhuri | Updated : December 22, 2021 12:02 PM IST

    Parenting During COVID-19

    Tips For Single Parents

    Signs Of A Codependent Parent

    Codependency is an anxious, insecure attachment style that stems from a fear of abandonment and a sense of being undervalued. It's referred to as relational addiction, and it occurs when parents are anxious about being separated from their children. A codependent parent tries to take too much control over their child's life, without realizing that they are likely to perpetuate the pattern. Here are some signs you should know about.

    Not Able To See Your Kid Struggle

    Do you not like seeing your child struggle? You’re not alone. Parents often find it difficult to find their child face adversities. However, parents need to understand that breaking free from the cocoon gives a child skill to face their problems and overcome difficulties in life. A parent who is codependent has a reluctance to let their child struggle in any way. It's natural to protect your child from harm, but if you're going to such lengths to protect them emotionally, that's concerning! In the long term, your persistent effort to meddle in your kids’ business may hinder them from acquiring the necessary life skills.

    You Use ‘Yelling’ As A Way To Change Your Kid’s Behavior

    Parents often scream in frustration from time to time. However, if you find yourself losing your cool and yelling at your child in an attempt to change their behaviour, you may be on the verge of codependency. Why? When you place an excessive amount of emphasis on correcting and modifying your child's behaviour, you're essentially making your child responsible for your feelings and expecting them to alleviate your anger and anxiety.

    Trying To Control Your Child

    Are you obsessively preoccupied with your child’s life? Do you make decisions on their behalf? Do you continuously ask your youngster about their whereabouts or how they spend their time? While it is important to look out for your child but there is a thin line between caring for them and obsessing. Trying to control everything your child makes you a helicopter parent, which is a telltale sign of being a codependent parent.

    You Seek Emotional Support

    Codependency is a dysfunctional parenting relationship in which a parent wants emotional support from their child, who should try to meet the parent's emotional needs. In a psychologically incorrect approach, this form of toxic emotional interaction blurs the lines between parent and child.

    Involving Your Kids In Adult Conflicts

    Codependency often manifests itself by involving children in adult problems that they should not be involved in. Conflicts are necessary for couples to progress and evolve, but if you don't keep your child out of adult business, you're jeopardising his or her mental health. Negative peer disputes are a typical part of adolescence, but if you pressurise your child to participate in them or to take your side in a fight you're having with your partner, you're a codependent parent. You coerce your child into being selective in order to redress the balance in your favour.

    You Resort To Archaic Protocols

    A codependent parent often takes a conservative approach when you are not ready to accept changes in your child's life. Your child succumbs to your pressure because you are unwilling to bend at any cost. You're worried that your child's new thoughts and beliefs will put your emotional needs at risk. You don't want to be a support system for your child; instead, you want your child to be a support system for you. You don't push your child to pursue their dreams, and you give them the right to live their lives on your terms.

    You Never Listen

    Do you act like a ‘brick wall’ in your relationship with your child? Do you completely refute the point made by your child during an argument? If you deny the truth and move on to a counterargument without addressing your child’s issue, then you are a codependent parent. You are a stubborn parent who is unwilling to review the set of views that you have in your mind, no matter how true the point is.

    Your Mood Swings Take The Better Of You

    A codependent parent might go from one emotion to the next in a matter of seconds. One minute a person may be yelling and screaming, but as they gain attention, their feelings become ecstatic. When a codependent parent's attitude becomes annoying, their children engage in attention-seeking behaviours as a result of heightened emotions, in which a parent can intentionally or unconsciously try to become the centre of attention, often to receive validation or praise.