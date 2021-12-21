Are You A Codependent Parent? 8 Telltale Signs You Should Aware Of

Not Able To See Your Kid Struggle
Do you not like seeing your child struggle? You’re not alone. Parents often find it difficult to find their child face adversities. However, parents need to understand that breaking free from the cocoon gives a child skill to face their problems and overcome difficulties in life. A parent who is codependent has a reluctance to let their child struggle in any way. It's natural to protect your child from harm, but if you're going to such lengths to protect them emotionally, that's concerning! In the long term, your persistent effort to meddle in your kids’ business may hinder them from acquiring the necessary life skills.