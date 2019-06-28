1 / 6

Breastfeeding is one of the most significant phases of motherhood. It is not just meant for providing nutrition to your child but also to make a close bond with her. At this time, she is entirely dependent on you and knows that you are the only source of getting what she needs. This generates a sense of security and love in her. Breast milk contains balanced nutrient for your child. It is easy to digest and is full of antibodies that can make your child’s immune system strong. For new lactating mothers, breastfeeding can be challenging. Though, it is always advised to do it your own way, it can be beneficial to know certain tips that can help you feed your baby correctly. One of the most important things during breastfeeding is comfort. As it is not just a one-day task, you should know the most comfortable way to go for it. Otherwise, it may lead to recurring sore nipples, pain, or just boredom. So, here we tell you about some nursing tips that can help you reach your breastfeeding goal.