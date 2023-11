Follow-up Care

Even with optimal treatment, the chances of recurrence are high, so regular follow-up care is essential. Follow-up care may include blood tests, such as CA-19-9, and imaging tests to monitor the patient's condition. Chemotherapy and targeted treatment may improve survival and quality of life if the cancer recurs. Local nerve blocks and drugs for pain management can be offered as needed. Also, stenting or percutaneous drainage may be necessary if a patient develops jaundice. Genetic testing can be provided for patients and family members by the treating team after genetic counselling & understanding its benefits and limitations.