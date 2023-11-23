Pancreas Damage Symptoms: Don't Ignore These 5 Signs Of Pancreas Damage In Your Urine At Night

Cloudy Or Foamy Urine
The texture of your urine should be like normal water, but when you notice a cloudy or foamy texture in your urine, is when you should know that something is going wrong inside your body. Cloudy urine is a sign that your urine is not normal, and there are chances that extra protein is getting flushed out from your body. It can also happen due to the presence of bacteria, cells, or crystals which is a symptom of urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and dehydration. However, it can also be a sign of pancreas damage, as the pancreas produces digestive enzymes that can cause the urine to become cloudy.