Pancreas Damage Symptoms: Don't Ignore These 5 Signs Of Pancreas Damage In Your Urine At Night

Dark Coloured Urine

A sudden change in the color of your urine could indicate that something is going wrong inside your body. One of these colors can be dark yellowish urine, which is a sign of pancreas damage. Dark-colored urine means that your kidneys are filtering out excess waste from your blood, some of which could also be useful for your body. This particular health problem can be caused by a number is things, including pancreas damage, as the pancreas produces enzymes that help to break down food in the digestive system. When the pancreas is damaged, these enzymes may be released into the bloodstream and filtered out by the kidneys, causing the urine to darken.