Pancreas Damage Symptoms: Don't Ignore These 5 Signs Of Pancreas Damage In Your Urine At Night

Is your pancreas functioning properly? Look out for these 5 signs of pancreas damage that can appear in your urine, especially at night.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : November 23, 2023 9:42 PM IST

Symptoms Of Damaged Pancreas That Can Show Up In Your Urine

The color of your urine says a lot about your overall health, including the condition of your pancreas. The pancreas is a small organ which is located right behind your stomach. This organ plays a vital role in digestion and blood sugar control. When the pancreas is damaged, it can lead to a variety of health problems, including diabetes, pancreatitis, and pancreatic cancer. Scroll down to know the top 5 signs of pancreas damage that you may notice in your urine at night.

Dark Coloured Urine

Dark Coloured Urine

A sudden change in the color of your urine could indicate that something is going wrong inside your body. One of these colors can be dark yellowish urine, which is a sign of pancreas damage. Dark-colored urine means that your kidneys are filtering out excess waste from your blood, some of which could also be useful for your body. This particular health problem can be caused by a number is things, including pancreas damage, as the pancreas produces enzymes that help to break down food in the digestive system. When the pancreas is damaged, these enzymes may be released into the bloodstream and filtered out by the kidneys, causing the urine to darken.

Cloudy Or Foamy Urine

The texture of your urine should be like normal water, but when you notice a cloudy or foamy texture in your urine, is when you should know that something is going wrong inside your body. Cloudy urine is a sign that your urine is not normal, and there are chances that extra protein is getting flushed out from your body. It can also happen due to the presence of bacteria, cells, or crystals which is a symptom of urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and dehydration. However, it can also be a sign of pancreas damage, as the pancreas produces digestive enzymes that can cause the urine to become cloudy.

Increased Urge To Urinate Or Frequent Urination

A sudden change in your urination cycle could also indicate the onset of pancreatic damage. Frequent urination, or feeling the urge to visit the loo within small intervals could be a sign that you are producing more urine than normal. This can be caused by a number of things, including diabetes, bladder infections, pregnancy, and pancreas damage. This mainly happens due to the reason that the pancreas produces hormones that help to regulate water balance in the body. When the pancreas is damaged, these hormones may not be produced properly, leading to an increase in urine production.

Burning Sensation During Urination

Burning Sensation During Urination

If you ever notice a burning sensation while urinating, make sure to address this as a serious health issue and get it checked by a doctor. This unusual burning sensation, while you are urinating, can be caused due to inflammation or irritation in your urinary tract. Which is caused by a damaged pancreas. , as the pancreas produces enzymes that can irritate the urinary tract. A burning sensation during urination is also a sign of urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted infections, and kidney stones.