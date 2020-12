2 / 10

One of the most common causes of pain in the lower right abdomen is appendicitis. It typically occurs when the appendix becomes inflamed and filled with pus. The pain usually starts in the middle of your abdomen, then travels to the lower right side of the abdomen and become more severe. Coughing and walking may make the pain even worse. Other symptoms include fever, diarrhoea, constipation, bloating, nausea, and vomiting.