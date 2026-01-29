Overwhelmed? 6 Ways To Reduce Anxiety In Times Of Stress

Cause Of Anxiety In Times Of Stress









Feeling anxious about certain things or situations is common, but people with an anxiety disorder often experience fear and worry that are intense and excessive. Healthcare professionals note that these symptoms are typically accompanied by physical tension and other behavioural and cognitive symptoms. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates 4.4 per cent of the global population is currently experiencing anxiety disorder. What is more concerning is that if this mental health condition is left untreated, the risk of certain mental conditions and poor lifestyle choices increases, including depression, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts and behaviours. Anxiety attacks often come unannounced at any moment when you feel threatened or triggered by unfavourable situations. To beat the feeling of fear, stress, uneasiness, etc, follow these simple yet effective tips to naturally reduce anxiety in times of stress: