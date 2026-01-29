Select Language

Overwhelmed? 6 Ways To Reduce Anxiety In Times Of Stress

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates 4.4 per cent of the global population is currently experiencing anxiety disorder. Follow these simple steps to naturally reduce anxiety...

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : January 29, 2026 7:43 PM IST

Cause Of Anxiety In Times Of Stress

Feeling anxious about certain things or situations is common, but people with an anxiety disorder often experience fear and worry that are intense and excessive. Healthcare professionals note that these symptoms are typically accompanied by physical tension and other behavioural and cognitive symptoms. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates 4.4 per cent of the global population is currently experiencing anxiety disorder. What is more concerning is that if this mental health condition is left untreated, the risk of certain mental conditions and poor lifestyle choices increases, including depression, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts and behaviours. Anxiety attacks often come unannounced at any moment when you feel threatened or triggered by unfavourable situations. To beat the feeling of fear, stress, uneasiness, etc, follow these simple yet effective tips to naturally reduce anxiety in times of stress:

Remain Socially Connected

Another way to reduce anxiety in times of stress is staying connected with colleagues, friends, and family, whom you can trust. Researchers found that the activities we do with friends can help us relax and relieve stress, and it is the best way to find solutions to problems.

Avoid Unhealthy Habits

Avoid unhealthy habits like consuming alcohol or smoking, as these habits can make you feel more nervous and jittery. Experts warn that substance abuse often results in disrupted sleeping patterns while increasing anxiety the next day.

Do Things You Enjoy

Do things you enjoy in times of stress to reduce anxiety. Doing so without feeling guilt can help release endorphin which are natural mood lifters.