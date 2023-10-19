  • ENG

Osteoporosis Symptoms: 5 Unusual Signs of Osteoporosis That Can Appear On Your Legs And Feet

World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Are you suffering from osteoporosis? Look out for these unusual signs and symptoms of this condition on your legs and feet.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : October 19, 2023

What Is Osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a serious bone-thinning disease that causes the bones to become fragile, weak, and brittle.  If not treated on time, the condition can also lead to serious bone injuries which are irreversible. The disease is mostly seen in older women, but it can also affect men and younger adults. Osteoporosis is often called asymptomatic, meaning that this condition can hit you without showing any visible signs and symptoms until the condition reaches a stage where it can cause bone breakage. On World Osteoporosis Day, we bring you the top 5 signs and symptoms associated with this life-changing bone-thinning disease, that one can notice in their legs and feet.

Signs And Symptoms Of Osteoporosis

Bone thinning is a serious health condition, and when you don't recognize the early signs and symptoms, it can become more difficult later to manage its spread. In addition to the most common symptoms of this bone disease, which includes - back pain and loss of height, there are also a number of unusual signs of the condition that can appear on the legs and feet. Here are seven unusual signs of osteoporosis that you should be aware of.

Foot Deformities

Osteoporosis can affect and weaken the bones in the feet, leading to deformities such as bunions, hammertoes, and flat feet. The weakening of the bones can also make it challenging for the patient to walk properly, leading to poor balance and coordination.

Pain In The Balls Of The Feet

Osteoporosis can lead to certain changes in the feet, which can give you pain in the balls of the feet. This mainly happens because the bones in the feet get affected due to the onset of osteoporosis, which causes bone thinning, making the bones weak and fragile.

Changes In Toenail Thickness

If you notice a sudden change in the thickness of your toenail, make sure to get your tests done for osteoporosis or bone density. Osteoporosis can also cause changes in toenail thickness. When you suffer from this bone-thinning disease, your toenails may become thicker, more brittle, and more likely to crack.

Unusual Pain In The Heels

Another warning sign of Osteoporosis that you can notice in your legs and feet is a sudden and unexplained pain in the heels. This pain mainly happens because the heel bone is one of the largest bones in the body and is therefore more susceptible to osteoporosis.

Hair Loss In The Toes

Are you suffering from Osteoporosis? Your heels can tell it all. Hair loss on the toes in another unusual sign of osteoporosis. This mainly happens because the bones in the toes become weak and fragile when you are suffering from osteoporosis. This weakness can also cause the legs to no longer support the hair follicles, which causes hair loss.