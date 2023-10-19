What Is Osteoporosis?
Osteoporosis is a serious bone-thinning disease that causes the bones to become fragile, weak, and brittle. If not treated on time, the condition can also lead to serious bone injuries which are irreversible. The disease is mostly seen in older women, but it can also affect men and younger adults. Osteoporosis is often called asymptomatic, meaning that this condition can hit you without showing any visible signs and symptoms until the condition reaches a stage where it can cause bone breakage. On World Osteoporosis Day, we bring you the top 5 signs and symptoms associated with this life-changing bone-thinning disease, that one can notice in their legs and feet.