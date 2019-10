1 / 6

Oral sex may be a safer alternative to intercourse but it is definitely not safe sex. Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) can pass through any skin to skin contact with the gential. It is not specific to vaginal or anal sex. Oral sex means the use of mouth, lips or tongue to perform a sexual activity. You can reduce the risk of catching oral STDs by using a genital or dental condom while performing this sexual activity. The risk also depends on how many partners you have had, your gender and what particular acts you engaged in. Here are some of the STDs that can spread through oral sex.