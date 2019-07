1 / 6

Onion seeds, known as Kalonji or Nigella Stevia, was discovered by the Egyptians. It was also used bythe Greeks for medicinal purposes in earlier days. In India, it is used to temper curries and in pickles.These seeds give a distinct taste and aroma to the dishes. Other than its flavour and aroma, onionseeds are a powerhouse of nutrition. It is loaded with vitamins, amino acids, protein and fatty acidsand is known to have anti-carcinogenic properties. It also protects us from several heart diseasesand is beneficial for elderly people as it helps in lubricating the joints. Here, we tell you all about the health benefits of onion seeds.