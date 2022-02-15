Sign In
Dental Health Tips For Teenagers: 5 Healthy Mouth Tips To Take Care Of Your Teeth

Is your teenage kid not following proper dental care? If not, then here are some expert-approved tips to help you aid your teenager to keep their dental health in check.

Written by Arushi Bidhuri | Updated : February 15, 2022 2:58 PM IST

Oral Tips For Teenagers

Brushing your teeth is necessary for good oral hygiene and the prevention of tooth decay, bad breath, and gum disease. However, teenagers do not always brush their teeth for a variety of reasons. They may, for example, be unaware of the importance of brushing their teeth, or they may just forget to do so. You, as a parent, understand the importance of your child's dental health. However, as your child becomes older and more self-reliant, you may become less concerned about how they brush and floss their teeth. Teenagers will be on their way to maintaining a beautiful and healthy smile if they keep these ideas in mind. Here are some tips for teenagers to maintain oral health from Dr Suman Yadav, Head of Dental Department in Healing tree hospital Indrapuram, Ghaziabad.

Take Special Care Of Your Wisdom Teeth

Wisdom teeth usually emerge behind the back molars throughout our adolescent years. Wisdom teeth have a high chance of growing unevenly, causing damage to the surrounding teeth and infection. If your teen's dental x-ray reveals the presence of wisdom teeth, talk to your dentist about making an appointment with an oral surgeon to have them removed before they create major dental problems.

Watch For Signs Of Gum Disease

Adults who are genetically predisposed to gum disease often show symptoms as early as their teenage years. This is especially true for young females in their adolescent years. Make an appointment with your dentist as soon as possible if your teen's gums are swollen, red, or sensitive, so you can learn about gum disease treatment options.

Keep An Eye On Your Diet

Diet may be more significant than you think in teen dental hygiene. That's not to imply your child should become a health freak overnight, but it's worth looking into what they eat. Excess sugar can cause tooth decay, but it's important to remember that cavities aren't always caused by candy. Chips (and even healthier alternatives such as pretzels) can adhere to the teeth and cause plaque formation. These habits can wreak havoc on your teen's dental health if he or she is unable to brush after snacking.

Maintain A Routine

Establishing and sticking to a regimen is the greatest method for teenagers to maintain proper dental hygiene. While it is recommended that teenagers brush and floss their teeth after each meal, this isn't always possible. Instead, they should do so at least twice a day: once after breakfast and again before going to bed.

Make Healthful Decisions

Preventing cavities, later-stage tooth decay, and gingivitis requires a consistent dental care programme. Make sure your teen understands that sugary drinks, sugary meals, and tobacco, in particular, can cause tooth decay and gum infections. Ensure that your teen flosses at least once a day, brush twice a day, and always tells you if they are experiencing dental pain or discomfort.