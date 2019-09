1 / 5

Do you want to flaunt your bikini body like others, but your thigh fat is not allowing to do so? If yes, you have reached the right place. It is common to have no impact on your thigh fat even after diet control and opting many other ways. Cholesterol in this area of the body is usually stubborn and takes time to go. As far as its causes are concerned, they include improper diet, genes, sedentary lifestyle, hormonal imbalance, pregnancy or a combination of all. Majorly, when your estrogen or progesterone hormone is being under produced or overproduced, you experience thigh fat. To know if you have extra fab in your upper leg area, you just need to do a simple test. If you are able to hold a good amount of tissue after pinching, it means your thigh muscles have fat tissue. Here we tell you about some of the effective exercises that can help lose fat from thigh.