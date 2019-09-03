1 / 6

Do you know that malaria infection can put you at 30 per cent increased risk of developing heart diseases? Well, it’s true. Caused by a parasite, malaria’s prevalence in quite high globally. According to WHO, around 219 million people were affected by this disease world-wide. It is characterized by symptoms like fever, headaches, nausea, muscle pain, fatigue, chills etc. The malaria parasite is transmitted to humans via bites of infected mosquitoes. It can also be transmitted from infected mother to the child, by sharing needles, or/and through blood transfusion. If you are living in African countries, your probability to get the condition is more than others. If not treated on time, malaria can cause complications like cerebral malaria, anemia, low blood sugar, breathing problem etc. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, a simple blood test can confirm the condition. There are various antimalarial drugs available in the market to treat the condition. In case you are at higher risk of getting malaria infection, here are some of the foods you can add in your daily diet to prevent the condition.