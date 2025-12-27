Select Language

One Elaichi Every Morning: 5 Winter Health Benefits You Should Know About Chew Cardamom

Traditionally, cardamom has been associated with digestion, fresh breath and a sense of lightness after eating. However, elaichi benefits extend beyond its culinary uses.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : December 27, 2025 9:03 AM IST

Benefits Of Chewing Cardamom On An Empty Stomach

Cardamom also known as Elaichi is a popular ingredient in many Indian households that is used for flavour and aroma in several dishes and beverages. Traditionally, cardamom has been associated with digestion, fresh breath and a sense of lightness after eating. However, elaichi benefits extend beyond its culinary uses. Experts claim that chewing cardamom on an empty stomach in the morning can have several health benefits apart from adding flavours to your food and freshness in your mouth. Here are six health benefits of chewing warm, spicy and sweet-flavour cardamom:

Bad Breath

Cardamom has been traditionally used for decades as a natural mouth freshener. A 2020 paper which was published in the book Anaerobe, outlined that cardamom oil possesses antibacterial properties that may help reduce odour-causing bacteria in the mouth. This is the reason why people chew cardamom after consuming meals to kill the germs and bacteria that causes bad smell.

Lowers Blood Sugar Level

Apart from its well-known benefits of fresh breath and soothing acid reflux, adding cardamom to your diet can significantly lower blood sugar levels. An animal study which examined rats by feeding them high carbohydrate diet with cardamom powder supplement showed improvement in lowering blood sugar levels as compared to rats that were not fed the same diet. Also Read - Cardamom (Elaichi): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Acid Reflux

The digestive stimulating enzyme found in cardamom plays a crucial role in balancing stomach acidity. You can experience the soothing effect of cardamom when you consume spicy food that leads to mild acidity or discomfort. Healthcare professionals warn that Elaichi should not be used as a treatment for acid reflux. Although it is fine to use cardamom as a supportive method.

Improves Blood Circulation

Cardamom has a warming effect that helps improve blood circulation and acts as a diaphoretic by moving heat out to the periphery of your body. The antioxidant content found in an Elaichi helps improve blood circulation and prevent clotting, which is always associated to reduce inflammation, reduce risk of heart diseases, brain and neurodegenerative diseases. Also Read - From easing digestive issues to beating depression, cardamom can fix many health problems