Consumption of quince can be traced back to the Greek and Roman empires, where it was considered to be a symbol of fertility. The consumption of quince decreased after the end of the Roman Empire. But now, it is gradually making a comeback. This fruit is considered to be from the sample DNA of popular fruits like apples and pears. Quince is currently being used folk people in India to create natural medicines. The seeds of this fruit contain nitriles and are deathly if consumed. These seeds react with the stomach acids and produces volatile gas. So, before you add quince to your diet through quince juice, salad, jam, jelly or compote (type of desert), you must make sure that you remove the seeds. Here are all the health benefits of this fruit.