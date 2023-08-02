Importance Of Omega 3
Omega-3 is an important component of your cell membranes. They are also required by your body for the synthesis of eicosanoids, signalling molecules that support healthy immunological, pulmonary, cardiovascular, and endocrine systems. PUFAs, or polyunsaturated fatty acids, include omega-3s. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and their crucial precursor alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) are important omega-3s found in diet. Your body is not getting enough omega-3 fatty acids if you have an omega-3 deficiency. You could be at risk for health problems as a result of this.