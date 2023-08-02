Sign In
Omega-3 Fatty Acid Deficiency: 10 Superfoods You Must Add In Your Diet

Having an omega-3 deficiency means that your body is not getting enough omega-3 fats. Add these 10 foods in your diet to avert the complications.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Updated : August 2, 2023 12:30 PM IST

Importance Of Omega 3

Omega-3 is an important component of your cell membranes. They are also required by your body for the synthesis of eicosanoids, signalling molecules that support healthy immunological, pulmonary, cardiovascular, and endocrine systems. PUFAs, or polyunsaturated fatty acids, include omega-3s. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and their crucial precursor alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) are important omega-3s found in diet. Your body is not getting enough omega-3 fatty acids if you have an omega-3 deficiency. You could be at risk for health problems as a result of this.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish are packed with EPA and DHA, two essential types of omega-3 fatty acids. The proper growth of the membrane structure and function of the nerve cell depends on these two key components. It supports the neurological system's effective signalling and strengthening of the nerves. Fish classified as fatty included trout, salmon, mackerel, sardines, and mackerel.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are a fantastic plant-based source of omega-3s since they are high in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). ALA is advantageous for nerve function since it can be converted in the body to EPA and DHA. You can have one-two teaspoons of chia seeds (soaked) daily in the morning.

Hemp Seeds

Hemp seeds are a plant-based source of omega-3s that support healthy nerve function and neurological function generally. Its vitamin aids in preserving healthy nerve cells and enhances communication between nerves in the brain.

Flaxseeds

Another plant-based diet that can aid in the fight against omega-3 shortage is flaxseeds. You can get an excellent dosage of ALA by include these seeds in your diet on a regular basis. By enhancing and bolstering nerve function, these seeds contribute to the maintenance of nerve cell integrity and support ideal nerve signalling.

Canola Oil

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which is present in canola oil and plays a significant part in a healthy cooking alternative, nourishes and strengthens the nervous system. Canola oil contains ALA, which promotes effective nerve communication while preserving the health of nerve cells.