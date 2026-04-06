Select Language

Oily scalp troubles? 5 smart ways to manage excess oil

Verified Medically Reviewed By: Dr. Amit Prakash Singh

Oily hair is annoying but with proper routine of care and lifestyle changes experts believe that this hair care issue is controllable. Check out these five simple yet effective tips to manage excess oily scalp.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : April 6, 2026 4:00 PM IST

1/6

Tricks To Reduce Oily Scalp

Trying to make greasy, limp hair presentable only a day after a shower? Oily hair is another problem caused by excessive sebaceous glands of the head. Although natural oils called sebum are important for ensuring that your hair remains healthy and shiny. It is important to note that too much oil may cause dandruff and a greasy look. In order to strike a balance, check out these five effective methods of controlling oily hair as recommended by Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. Rather than rough treatments these steps emphasise mild cleansing, proper dieting and healthy living to achieve an oil free scalp:

2/6

Watch Your Diet

Based on the findings of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) the food you consume may impact the production of oil. It states that highly processed food and unhealthy fats in the diet can lead to an increase in sebum. You can include fresh fruits, vegetables and omega-3 fatty acids to help ensure healthier skin and scalp. Also Read - Top Strategies For Healthy Scalp During Winter

3/6

Use Less Hair Products

Hair can be weighed down and become greasier with conditioners, serums and styling products. Therefore it is better to apply products that are lightweight and oil-free and put conditioner only on the ends and not on the top of the head.

4/6

How To Wash Your Hair

Excessive washing or insufficient washing may aggravate oiliness. The Mayo Clinic says that it is important to use a mild shampoo and wash regularly depending on your hair type to help get the excess oil out of your scalp without making your scalp irritated. It suggests concentrating on cleaning the head instead of the length of hair. Also Read - World Health Day 2026: Why 30 minutes of daily exercise is essential to prevent lifestyle diseases and boost overall health #FitIndiaHitIndia

5/6

Manage Stress Levels

Several studies also prove that hormonal changes may be prompted by stress and lead to more oil production. You can practise relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation or regular exercise to help regulate oil levels in your scalp.

6/6

Avoid Touching Your Hair Too Much

If you have a habit of touching or brushing your hair constantly then you must stop this habit as it may spread oils on your hands to your scalp and hair. The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition. Also Read - Boston Vitality Redefines Men’s Health with Personalized Hormone Optimization in Massachusetts