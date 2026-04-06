Oily scalp troubles? 5 smart ways to manage excess oil

Tricks To Reduce Oily Scalp









Trying to make greasy, limp hair presentable only a day after a shower? Oily hair is another problem caused by excessive sebaceous glands of the head. Although natural oils called sebum are important for ensuring that your hair remains healthy and shiny. It is important to note that too much oil may cause dandruff and a greasy look. In order to strike a balance, check out these five effective methods of controlling oily hair as recommended by Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. Rather than rough treatments these steps emphasise mild cleansing, proper dieting and healthy living to achieve an oil free scalp: