Occupational burnout is a mental condition, says WHO. This international body also defines occupational burnout as a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. It is characterized by symptoms like feelings of low energy or exhaustion, increased mental distance from one's job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism associated with one's job, changed sleep habits, and reduced professional efficacy. There are various factors contributing to occupational burnout. Some of them include inability to influence decisions that affect your job, unclear job expectations, dysfunctional workplace dynamics, extremes of activity, lack of social support, work-life imbalance etc. If ignored or unaddressed, this condition can lead to problems like excessive stress, fatigue, insomnia, sadness, alcohol misuse, heart disease, high blood pressure, vulnerability to illness etc. If you are going through occupational burnout, here is how you can handle it.