1 / 6

According to a study published in the International Journal of Child Health and Human Development, there is a connection between obesity in growing children and depression. A lot of evidence-based studies have proved that obese teens have a higher rate of mental health problems such as depression, anxiety and poor self-esteem than non obese ones. Apart from being bullied and teased for being overweight (which leads to stress), adolescents are prone to health issues like hypertension, coronary heart disease, and increased mortality. Deteriorating health is one of the main reasons that you should start taking better care of yourself physically. However, we are aware of the fact that during lockdown you can’t really step out for gym and working out at home isn’t really gets a proper schedule. Therefore, here we are with some of the simplest ways to lose weight which are science backed and will help you shed those extra kilos easily from the comfort of your home. Take a look-