Obesity is a medical condition that involves excess fat accumulation in the body. It may occur due to various conditions including, genes, age, overeating, unhealthy eating habits, sleep disorder, medication intake etc. If your BMI count is 30 or more than that, you are medically considered as obese. It is a result of an imbalance between your energy intake and its expenditure. This condition puts you at a risk of developing various health hazards like cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, gallbladder disease, and sexual health problems. Not only this, your overall life may get affected negatively due to this condition. You may go through depression, disability, or face social isolation. Luckily, there are both medical and natural ways of managing obesity. A healthy lifestyle can do a lot for you and your health. Eat a diet that include green vegetables, and low calorie, drink plenty of water, workout regularly and see the change yourself. These habits can help you have an ideal body weight. But, a good lifestyle needs continuity to give you long term benefit. Therefore, maintain these habits for the rest of your life to be fit and fine always. Apart from these, there are some herbs also that play a significant role in managing obesity naturally. Read on to know about them.