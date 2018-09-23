1 / 6

According to a new study, organic yoghurts available in UK stores contain a dangerously high amount of sugar. It is very likely that this is true for all brands of yoghurt across the world. That’s why it is best that you make yoghurt at home. Start by keeping a spoon or two of starter or stale yoghurt. Boil about half a litre of milk and allow it to cool. Beat two spoons of yoghurt and smoothen it in a separate bowl. When the milk is lukewarm, mix it with the curd by constantly stirring it with a clean spoon. Once the milk and the curd are mixed well, cover the lid of the bowl and set aside in a dark warm place. Leave the bowl overnight for the yoghurt to form or leave it undisturbed for at least five to six hours. Once the curd is formed you can refrigerate it and use it for up to two days. Use this technique to make different flavoured yoghurts.