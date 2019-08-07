1 / 7

Pain is our body’s way of telling us that something is wrong with us. It could be due to an injury or trauma. It could also be the result of an underlying medical condition. If it is acute, it is usually temporary, and it goes away once healing takes place. But if it is chronic than it can persist for years. This type of pain is usually due to cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, peripheral neuropathy, etc. Pain can also be seasonal. A humid weather can be painful, literally, for many elderly people. Their joints become more painful. A hot, humid and rainy weather can also make the whole body ache. Monsoons can aggravate pain in people with bone disorders. During the rainy season, lower air pressure pushes against your body. As a result, body tissues and fluids around the joints expand. This puts pressure on your joints and the result is aches and pains. Also, high humidity makes your blood thicker. This increases blood pressure in the blood vessels. The body has to work harder to pump blood through the body in such weather. Also humidity can cause dehydration. This decreases fluids around the joints and cause more joint pain.You must consult a doctor to rule out any underlying medical condition. He may require you to undergo a few tests to rule out diseases. But you can also add certain foods to your diet to get relief from this unwanted sensation. We bring you a list of what foods can offer you relief.