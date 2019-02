1 / 5

Commonly available across the globe, banana is an instant energy booster that helps you kickstart your day. A single piece of banana contains 90 calories, enough to boost you up. Containing various essential nutrients, banana helps in digestion, weight loss, and maintain a good heart health. Apart from being very nutritious, it is also a highly convenient snack food. Still, if you need reasons to include bananas in your daily diet, here are its incredible benefits.