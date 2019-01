1 / 6

Most of the people complaints about feeling sleepy post lunch. And, they find only one option to deal with it and that’s having a cup of coffee. This only aid to their caffeine intake. Therefore, rather than going for this sin drink, opt for food items that help keep you alert and work with presence of mind. According to Geeta Bector, marketing director and chief tasting officer of Cremica, eating raw vegetables with hummus, oatmeal, organic nut bars, sprouts, and fruits help you be mentally present at whatever work you are doing. Actually, the fibre rich foods keep you full for a longer duration. Also, they keep you away from heading towards caffeine.