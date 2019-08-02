1 / 6

A well balanced, nutritional diet is important for overall health. It can help prevent diseases like diabetes, cholesterol and high blood pressure. Now a study says that it can boost cancer treatment also. The journal Nature published a study that says that if you cut down on your intake of amino acids found in red meat and eggs, it will help cancer treatment to slow tumour growth. This study was conducted by researchers at Duke University's School of Medicine. They say that combining drug with diet may make your existing therapy more effective. But amino acids are important nutrients. When a person consumes protein, the digestive system breaks it down into amino acids. The body then uses the amino acids to carry out bodily functions. These are necessary for strong muscles and a fully functional immune system. Any deficiency in amino acids can cause weak immunity, digestive problems, mental disorders like depression and fertility issues among others.Let us see how we can derive this essential compound from different food sources.