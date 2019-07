1 / 6

‘An apple a day keeps doctor way.’ You must have heard this Welsh proverb. It has a strong base. Eating organic apples daily can keep you healthy, says a new research published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology. It also states that organically-grown apples contain diverse and balanced bacteria which make them healthier. Having raw fruits and vegetables is significant as they colonise our gut bacteria. And, one of the most popular fruits, apple has a plethora of health benefits. It is quite nutritious. Fibers and water present in it help in effective weight loss. Apples are rich in essential antioxidants and flavonoids. They help in preventing and repairing oxidation damage that occurs during normal cell activity. According to various studies, apples are one of the healthiest foods for you to include in your daily diet. Here is why.