1 / 6

The skin around the eye area is thin and extremely sensitive. Therefore, any change happening to your skin easily visible around eyes making the area look darker and completely different from the complexion. This could happen because of many reasons like improper sleep and diet and some chronic diseases. People who sinusitis also have dark circles for sinus areas behind eyes get severely affected. To have brighter eye are, avoid excessive rubbing and scratching of eyes as it leads to discolouration. Smoking and sun exposure could also aggravate the condition. The basic idea to treat dark under eyes is to keep them extremely moisturised. Sometimes, women try to hide these using make-up, men usually have it difficult and just live with it. Though, once settled, dark circles take forever to go or get lighter, there are some home remedies that are proven to be effective in treating dark circles.