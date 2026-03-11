No Smoking Day 2026: Top 5 countries with the highest smoking rates – See where India stands

Indonesia – Around 38.7% Smokers









The population of smokers in Indonesia is among the highest in the world. Smoking is mostly popular in men, and cigarettes are available in the market in large numbers and at affordable costs. The tobacco smell and the societal social acceptance of smoking have posed a strong challenge to ensure a reduction in the rate of smoking considerably in the country. Also Read - No Smoking Day: Vaping May Increase Your Risk Of Developing Diabetes