No Smoking Day 2026: Top 5 countries with the highest smoking rates – See where India stands

Written by Muskan Gupta | Published : March 11, 2026 9:07 AM IST

Top 5 Countries Where People Smoke The Most

No Smoking Day 2026, observed every year in March, aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco and encourage people to quit smoking. Even with the aggressive anti-tobacco campaigns and above-average reports on smoking rates in various countries, cultural practices, the availability and affordability of tobacco products, and inadequate regulations of tobacco use still exist in a number of countries. Here are the top 5 countries where people smoke the most, based on global smoking prevalence estimates among adults.

Nauru – Around 46.7% Smokers

According to World Population Review, the small Pacific Island country of Nauru has the highest smoking rate in the world. About 50 per cent of its adult population are smokers, and tobacco use is, therefore, a significant public health issue. The prevalence is due to limited tobacco control policies, the easy availability of cigarettes and the cultural acceptance of smoking.  Also Read - No Smoking Day 2026: Here's how smoking can damage your cardiovascular health and blood vessels, study says

Myanmar – Around 42.3% Smokers

Myanmar is second among the countries in the world with the highest smoking. The consumption of tobacco is highly encouraged through social norms and practices, and several individuals are smoking or using cigarettes or smoking fewer tobacco products, like betel quid with tobacco. A change in social attitudes towards the risk factors of smoking has been increasing with awareness of the risks, yet ease of access to tobacco goods keeps consumption increasing.

Serbia – Around 39% Smokers

Serbia is one of the European countries that have the highest rate of smoking. Almost every fourth person smokes, and consumption of tobacco is still popular in numerous social places and among the populations. Though the government has initiated anti-smoking campaigns and laws, it is quite difficult to alter the old habits.  Also Read - No Smoking Day 2026: Early signs your lungs are being damaged by smoking

Bulgaria – Around 38.8% Smokers

Bulgaria boasts one of the greatest smoking rates in Europe. Along with tobacco control measures at the EU level and nationwide campaigns aimed at educating the population about smoking, the situation still remains the same in regard to smoking being widespread in adults. Experts attribute the high rate to culture and the easy accessibility of cigarettes.

Indonesia – Around 38.7% Smokers

The population of smokers in Indonesia is among the highest in the world. Smoking is mostly popular in men, and cigarettes are available in the market in large numbers and at affordable costs. The tobacco smell and the societal social acceptance of smoking have posed a strong challenge to ensure a reduction in the rate of smoking considerably in the country.  Also Read - No Smoking Day: Vaping May Increase Your Risk Of Developing Diabetes

Where Does India Stand?

The rate of smoking in India can be considered to be comparatively lower than in many other countries characterised by high rates of smoking, but tobacco consumption is still a significant health issue. The level of tobacco consumption is about 28-29 per cent in India and includes both smoking and smokeless tobacco consumption (gutka and chewing tobacco, etc.).