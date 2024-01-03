  • ENG

Nine Interesting And Healthy Ways To Elevate Your Child's Winter Fashion

Here are some stylish and practical options that will make kids look adorable while protecting them from the cold.

Written by Prerna Mittra | Updated : January 3, 2024 12:01 PM IST

Children Winter Wardrobe

Keeping children warm in winter is crucial for their heath, but instead of layering them in many clothes, opt for comfortable outfits that look fashionable, too. Dr Sahil Bansal, a consultant pediatrician and neonatologist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Panchkula said each baby is unique, and what keeps one baby warm and comfortable may differ from another. "Always prioritise safety, comfort, and the well-being of your child, and consult with your pediatrician if you have concerns about your baby's health or clothing choices," he said. The doctor shared some stylish and practical options that will make kids look adorable while protecting them from the cold.

Cute Snowsuits

One-piece snowsuits with fun patterns or animal designs are both stylish and functional for playing in the snow.

Knit Sweaters

Cozy and stylish knit sweaters come in various designs and colours to add a touch of fashion to your toddler's outfit.

Stylish Boots

Look for insulated and waterproof boots that are not only practical, but also trendy.

Layered Outfits

Mix and match different layers and textures for a stylish and functional look, for example, a denim jacket over a warm sweater.