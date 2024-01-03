Nine Interesting And Healthy Ways To Elevate Your Child's Winter Fashion

Children Winter Wardrobe









Keeping children warm in winter is crucial for their heath, but instead of layering them in many clothes, opt for comfortable outfits that look fashionable, too. Dr Sahil Bansal, a consultant pediatrician and neonatologist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Panchkula said each baby is unique, and what keeps one baby warm and comfortable may differ from another. "Always prioritise safety, comfort, and the well-being of your child, and consult with your pediatrician if you have concerns about your baby's health or clothing choices," he said. The doctor shared some stylish and practical options that will make kids look adorable while protecting them from the cold.