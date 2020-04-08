1 / 7

Good news for those who are suffering for hair loss. Scientists in Japan have developed a new technique to help reverse balding by transplanting a patient's own hair cells directly into their scalp to stimulate new growth. A team of dermatologists from the Tokyo Medical University Hospital came up with the new technique. They tested the technique on 50 men and 15 women between the ages of 33 and 64 and found eight percent more hair growth over the course of a year. The treatment was found more effective with older subjects. The researchers are hoping that this new technique could lead to a better treatment for hair loss. It is normal to lose small amounts of hair as it replenishes itself. But if you start to lose entire patches of hair or large amounts of it, it can be a sign of something serious. Age is one of the main causes of hair loss. For example, pattern baldness is a common cause of hair loss as people grow older. Other causes of hair loss include stress, cancer treatment such as chemotherapy or radiotherapy, weight loss or an iron deficiency.However, most hair loss is temporary and can be expected to grow back. You may also try these natural remedies to improve your hair growth: