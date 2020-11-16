1 / 6

Burned your hand on a hot pan or spilled hot coffee on your lap? Burns are among the most common household accidents, especially among children. Luckily, most first-degree burns and second-degree burns can be treated at home. For the unversed, a burn is considered first-degree if it only affects the outer layer of skin and causes mild pain, redness, and swelling. Second-degree burns affect deeper layers of the skin and cause blisters. Third- and fourth-degree burns are severe burns and should only be treated in a hospital. Normally mild burns heal in a week or two, and usually don’t cause scarring. When you suffer a minor burn, immediately run cool water over the burn area for about 20 minutes. You can then wash the burned area with mild soap and water. Applying cool compress may help relieve pain and swelling. Aloe vera gel and honey are other effective home remedies for minor burns.But people are also using some bizarre home remedies for treating burns that actually make the burns worse. Below are five such home burn remedies that you should never try: